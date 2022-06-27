PIL seeking relocation of KPs outside Kashmir | HC hearing on July 4

A division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Javed Iqbal ordered to put up the matter as “fresh” for consideration on July 4 following the request of Advocate Gowhar Jan appearing for KPSS, a body claiming to be representing the Kashmiri Pandits.

As the PIL came up before the bench, on being put to certain questions, the counsel sought time to “look into the matter once again”.

“On his request put up on July 4, 2022, as fresh,” the bench said.