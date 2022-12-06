PIL seeking to avoid expressions 'mentally retarded, sick, handicapped’ | Specially- abled persons be treated properly by the language recognized internationally : HC

The PIL is seeking directions to restrain the government as well as general public from mentioning or referring persons with disabilities or specially able persons as “mentally retarded, sick, unfortunate, handicapped person, abnormal, mental, poor, unfortunate person, crippled, deformed , mad person, dwarf, wheelchair bound, dwarf, albino, disabled, mongoloid, midget, deaf and dumb, troubled person in official internal and external communications, judicial orders, notifications, circulars, newspapers, textbooks and Court orders.” It also seeks to amend suitably the laws using the words mentally retarded in the Multiplicity Disability Act, 1999, besides some other laws on the subject.

“On consideration of the matter, we are of the view that the issue raised needs to be addressed by the respondents, so as to value the universal conventions and the sentiments of these specially abled persons for giving them full support humanly and socially,” the bench said.