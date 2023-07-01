Pilgrim from Srinagar dies in Makkah after completing Hajj

Srinagar, July 01: A Hajj pilgrim from Srinagar outskirts died in the holy city of Makkah, his relatives said on Saturday.

Quoting the relatives, news agency Kashmir Dot Com reported that Javed Ahmad Kawoosa, son of Ghulam Mustafa Kawoosa of Hill View Colony, Wanbal Rawalpora went missing two days back in the holy city.