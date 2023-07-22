Pilgrims are now brand ambassadors of J&K: LG Manoj Sinha

LG discussed measures taken for comfortable stay, food, healthcare, connectivity, sanitation, water and other facilities for Yatris in case of bad weather.

He observed that administration is sensitive to the needs of pilgrims, responsive and has ensured better arrangements for hassle-free pilgrimage.

“I am extremely proud of entire team, Shrine Board, J&K Police, CAPFs, Army, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, Mountain Rescue Teams, service providers, citizens for commendable work and ensuring smooth conduct of Yatra. Through our solidarity, resolve and preparation, we'll overcome any future challenges,” LG said.