Pillion rider dies in Budgam road accident

Budgam, Sep 9: A pillion rider from Srinagar died in a road mishap in Magam area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday evening.
Sources said that one pillion rider identified as Rahil Ferooz Khanday son of Ferooz Ahmad, a resident of Qamarwari Srinagar, fell down after the motorcycle bearing registration no JK01A-4393 collided with an Alto car. Suddenly, a speedy passenger sumo crushed to death the pillion rider and the motorcyclist escaped from the spot.
The accident, according to sources, took place in the Agrikalan area. Following the incident, the driver of the vehicle (Sumo) fled from the spot. "We have registered a case and a manhunt has been launched to nab the driver," a police official said. The body of the youth has been handed over to his relatives after completing medico legal formalities. (KDC)