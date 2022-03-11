Pilot killed, co-pilot injured in Army chopper crash in Gurez

Srinagar, Mar 11: A pilot was reportedly killed and another injured after an Indian Army Cheetah helicopter they were on board crashed in Baraum area of the Tulail Gurez in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday afternoon.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the copter was on way to airlift an ailing BSF soldier from Gurez sector but crashed on way.
An Army officer told GNS that body of one pilot was recovered while another was evacuated in injured condition and admitted to hospital in serious condition.
A police officer confirmed that there was pilot and a co-pilot in the copter when it crashed into the snow-bound Baraum area this afternoon.