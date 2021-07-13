'Pioneers of democracy': Apni Party pays tribute to July 13, 1931 martyrs

Srinagar, July 13: Apni Party President, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday paid rich tributes to the martyrs of 13 July, 1931 he said were the first torch bearers for establishing democracy in the region.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari said that the martyrs of 13 July were the pioneers who without bothering for the consequences raised their voice against the autocratic regime in order to establish a democratic set up in Jammu and Kashmir.

“These great unarmed men laid their lives for a sacred cause and sparked a movement for establishing a democratic system whereby the people are masters of their fate,” he said.