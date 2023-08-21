Piping ceremony held at DPL Sopore

Senior Superintendent of Police Sopore Shabir Nawab decorated seven officers with their new ranks of Sub-Inspectors and fourteen officers with their new ranks of Assistant Sub-Inspectors. The event was attended by SDPO Sopore, DySP DAR Sopore and DySP PC Sopore among other officers.

The event celebrated the recent promotions of Zakir Hussain Wani, Popinder Singh, Bopinder Singh, Ab. Rashid Mughal, Gh Hassan Malla, Muhammad Ayoub Ganie and Gulzar Ahmad who were elevated to the new ranks of Sub-Inspectors besides, Muhammad Maqbool, Ghulam Nabi, Abdul Hamid, Muhammad Ashraf, Mushtaq Ahmad, Jitender Singh, Khushal Ahmad, Ghulam Nabi Lone, Muhammad Shafi, Nasir Ahmad, Tariq Ahmad, Muhammad Gulab, Riyaz Ahmad Mir, Showkat Ahmad were elevated to the new ranks of Assistant Sub-Inspectors by the Police Headquarters (PHQ) of Jammu and Kashmir.