Piping ceremony held at DPO Budgam

Srinagar, Aug 16: In an impressive ceremonial function held at District Police Office Budgam, a piping ceremony of recently promoted DySP Shri Ajaz Ahmad Malik was held.
Senior Superintendent of Police Budgam Al-Tahir Gilani-adorned DySP Aijaz Ahmad Malik with the new rank of Superintendent of Police. The event was also attended by Addl. SP Budgam Gowhar Ahmad Khan and other officers.
The event celebrated the recent promotion of DySP Aijaz Ahmad Malik who was elevated to the rank of SP by Home Department J&K. Speaking on the occasion, SSP Budgam extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly promoted officer. He lauded the achievements of promoted officer and emphasized the importance of maintaining the same level of enthusiasm and dedication in his future endeavour.