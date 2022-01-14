Piping ceremony held at Ganderbal

Srinagar, Jan 14 : Piping ceremony of recently promoted ASI(M) as SI(M) was held at DPO Ganderbal.
The promoted officers were decorated with their new ranks by SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar-IPS along with other senior officers who expressed happiness over their promotion, a press note said.
On the occasion, SSP Ganderbal congratulated all the newly promoted officers and their families and advised them to continue doing work with more enthusiasm and highest degree of dedication.
During the colourful ceremony, the newly promoted Officers expressed their gratitude towards Police department for conferring their next ranks and timely up gradation. They also pledged to work with same zeal and enthusiasm.