Pipping ceremony held at Baramulla

SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure-IPS alongwith SDPO Pattan Mohammad Nawaz-JKPS pinned rank to the newly promoted two Assistant Sub-Inspectors, ASI Mohammad Sajid and ASI Abdul Rehman of Executive wing of J&K Police at DPHQ Baramulla.

SSP Baramulla congratulated the newly promoted officers and advised them to continue doing work with more enthusiasm, zeal and zest and highest degree of dedication. He emphasized upon them that promotion is not only about upgrading the status but it also adds more responsibilities and challenges in the working team spirit in J&K Police.