Placed under house arrest, claims Mehbooba

Srinagar, Sep 29: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday claimed that she has been placed under house arrest as she had planned to visit Tral town in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.
"Locked up in my house today yet again for attempting to visit the village in Tral allegedly ransacked by army. This is the real picture of Kashmir that visiting dignitaries must be shown instead of GOIs sanitised& guided picnic tours," Mehbooba tweeted.
She also posted a picture of a security forces' vehicle blocking the main gate to her residence at Gupkar road here.