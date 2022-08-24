Placement drive inaugurated at Govt Polytechnic College Karihama

Kupwara: Skill Development Department in collaboration with District Administration Kupwara today conducted a Placement Drive for pass-outs of Polytechnic & ITIs at Government Polytechnic College Karihama here.

The Placement Drive was e-inaugurated by Principal Secretary Skill Development Department, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon. Director Skill Development J&K, Sudarshan Kumar was the chief guest on the occasion. JD Planning Kupwara, Superintendent ITI Kupwara, Handwara & Lalpora were also present on the occasion.