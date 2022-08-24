Placement drive inaugurated at Govt Polytechnic College Karihama

Kupwara: Skill Development Department in collaboration with District Administration Kupwara today conducted a Placement Drive for pass-outs of Polytechnic & ITIs at Government Polytechnic College Karihama here.
The Placement Drive was e-inaugurated by Principal Secretary Skill Development Department, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon. Director Skill Development J&K, Sudarshan Kumar was the chief guest on the occasion. JD Planning Kupwara, Superintendent ITI Kupwara, Handwara & Lalpora were also present on the occasion.
Dr Asgar Samoon in his virtual address wished success to participating students and also directed the officers to conduct such programmes on regular basis so that maximum skilled youth could be benefitted.
The Director SDD, Sudarshan Kumar inspected all the stalls in the Job Fair and interacted with the employing firms. He also inspected the recently shifted Polytechnic College and interacted with the students and the staff.