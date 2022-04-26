Placements in NIT increase in past 2-years

Srinagar, Apr 26: A two-day workshop on “program accreditation - an outcome-based approach” concluded on Tuesday at the Department of Training and Placements (T&P), National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.
The workshop was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal. He congratulated the department of T&P for organizing a workshop on a relevant topic and for setting a benchmark of getting more than 550 placements.
"Over the past two years, the placements have increased at the NIT Srinagar and good packages are being offered to our students. We will continue this momentum in future so that more students will be placed in well-reputed companies," Prof. Sehgal said.
He said the T&P department played a vital role in preparing students for placements. Such workshops are need of the hour and will act as a helping tool for the institution.
Prof. Sehgal also expressed his gratitude to Prof Konijeti Rama Krishna (guest speaker) for attending the workshop.
Institute's Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari congratulated Head T&P, Dr. Obbu Chandra Sekhar, and his entire team for their work and achievement. He shared his views on outcome-based education and its importance in the professional life of students.