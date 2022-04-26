Placements in NIT increase in past 2-years

The workshop was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal. He congratulated the department of T&P for organizing a workshop on a relevant topic and for setting a benchmark of getting more than 550 placements.

"Over the past two years, the placements have increased at the NIT Srinagar and good packages are being offered to our students. We will continue this momentum in future so that more students will be placed in well-reputed companies," Prof. Sehgal said.