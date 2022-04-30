Plan allocation of Panchayats doubles in J&K to Rs 12600 crore in 2021-22

To enhance grassroots level democracy in Jammu and Kashmir, democratic decentralization through Panchayati Raj Institutions was established with historic implementation of the 73rd Amendment, which envisages the Gram Sabha as the foundation of the Panchayat Raj system and empowers Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and women.

The decentralization of powers in J&K helps grassroot representatives to participate in political, economic and social activities of their respective areas effectively. It also increases the responsiveness of the Government to the needs of the people.