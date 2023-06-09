Plan of rolling out e-rickshaws yet to see light of day

Even the modalities were finalised for the introduction of 20 such rickshaws in the first phase. However, after a hiatus of more than two years, the rickshaws are yet to roll on the thoroughfares and streets of the town.

"I have been posted in the district merely a few months. I do not know under which scheme the administration was to procure these rickshaws", said a senior official, who declined to be quoted by his name.