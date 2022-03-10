Plans to build new terminal building at Srinagar airport in ‘advanced stage’: Director

Srinagar Mar 10: Authorities at the Srinagar airport on Thursday said that plans are afoot to expand the terminal to increase the passenger area by over threefold, annual passenger capacity to 6.5 million from existing 2.5 million and augment peak hour passenger capacity to 3,000 from existing 950.
In a statement issued today, Director Srinagar Airport, Kuldeep Singh said that plans for constructing a new integrated terminal building are "in an advanced stage".
Singh said the existing building will be upgraded and interlinked with the proposed building to provide a "seamless experience".
"On construction and commissioning the passenger area will increase from 20,226 SM to 64,360 SM. The annual passenger capacity will increase from 2.5 Million to 6.5 Million. The peak hour passenger capacity will be augmented to 3,000 from existing 950," he said.
Besides, a state of the art modern multi-level car parking will also be constructed for parking of 1,000 vehicles, added the Director Srinagar airport.
The announcement was made during the meeting of the Airport Advisory Committee of the Srinagar Airport convened in the Resplendent Ceremonial Lounge today. The meeting was chaired by Dr Farooq Abdullah, Member of Parliament.
The members of the committee were asked to point out the deficiencies in the management of the airport, suggest ways and means to improve the service standards, and advise on introduction of any new facilities to make the passenger experience more congenial and delightful.
It has been learnt that the committee suggested to address traffic jam at drop gate, provide free of cost bus service/electric cart from drop gate, introduction of food court at the airport, foreign exchange counter for international passengers, allow tourists to visit airport for buying tickets, introduction of staff canteen and expeditious security checks for passenger convenience.
The airport management assured the committee to diligently work and implement the suggestions received so that the overall passenger experience may be improved.