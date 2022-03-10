Plans to build new terminal building at Srinagar airport in ‘advanced stage’: Director

In a statement issued today, Director Srinagar Airport, Kuldeep Singh said that plans for constructing a new integrated terminal building are "in an advanced stage".



Singh said the existing building will be upgraded and interlinked with the proposed building to provide a "seamless experience".

"On construction and commissioning the passenger area will increase from 20,226 SM to 64,360 SM. The annual passenger capacity will increase from 2.5 Million to 6.5 Million. The peak hour passenger capacity will be augmented to 3,000 from existing 950," he said.