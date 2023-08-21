Plantation drive carried out in Budgam

Budgam, Aug 20: The Department of Social Forestry Budgam conducted a plantation drive at Budgam under “Green Jammu and Kashmir 2023-24 Drive” in the premises of Oxford School Budgam.
The event was attended by Mushtaq Ahmed Gojri, Range Officer Budgam, Abdul Majeed Parray, President J&K Trade Union Council, G.N War, Chairman J&K Private School Association, Nazir Ahmed Dar, Chief Executive Officer MC Budgam, Gh. Nabi Wani, Naib Tehsildar Budgam, Zahoor Ahmed Khan, Block Officer Budgam, Lateef Ahmed Shagoo, Block Officer Beerwah, Gh. Mohammad Bhat, Block Officer Chadoora, Mohd Yaqoob Hakeem, Block Officer Khan sahib, Dr. Shakeel Ahmed , Khalid Ahmed, Manager J&K Bank Budgam, Altaf Ahmed, Principal Oxford School of Education and others.
The plantation drive was conducted with a pledge to keep the environment green and clean.