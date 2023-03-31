Plantation drive launched at Armed Police Complex Manasbal

The drive was held under the supervision of commandant IRP 8th Battalion Mohammad Arif Rishu and was launched with the aim of contributing to the “green drive of our country, fighting against global warming and contributing towards accomplishing sustainable development goals.”

While speaking on the occasion, SSP Arif Rishu quoted the words of Kashmir’s patron Sufi saint Sheikh Noor-ud-din Wali, “An Poshi Teli Yeli Wan Poshi” which literally means “Food will thrive only till the woods survive” and famous environmentalist Henry David Thoreau, “What is the use of a house if you haven’t got a tolerable planet to put it on?”. SSP enunciated the importance of tree plantation for the community and that this initiative will go a long way in inculcating awareness among the public about environmental conservation.