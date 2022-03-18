Plantation drive launched at Kupwara Court Complex

Kupwara, Mar 18: The Principal District and Sessions Judge (PD&SJ) Kupwara, Tasleem Arief today launched a plantation drive by planting various saplings within the premises of District Court Complex (DCC) Kupwara.
The Additional District & Sessions Judge, Javid Ahmad Geelani; DFO Social Forestry, Dr. Fayaz Ahmad Bhat; Sub-Judge/Secretary DLSA Kupwara, Muzamil Ahmad Wani; Sub-Judge Kupwara, Rajive Tadyal; Range Officer Social Forestry, Qazi Sajid Mehmood; Block Officer/ President Social Forestry employees Association , Syed Ghulam Rasool Geelani, President Bar Association, Senior Advocates and other concerned officers were present at the occasion.
Speaking at the occasion, the PD&SJ Kupwara said that the purpose of the plantation drive was to make the Court Complex green and beautify the landscape and Court premises. He stressed the need for sustainable plantation drives in the district to protect the environment.
He said forests are linked with our life and it is our moral duty to protect our green gold for future generations and posterity.
On the occasion other dignitaries also planted different kinds of sapling.
It was informed at the occasion that about 1.50 lakh different kinds of saplings are being planted in the district during the current plantation season; while about 50 saplings were planted in the Court Complex.