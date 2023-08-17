Plantation drive organised at DPL Sopore

Sopore, Aug 16: Under the ongoing “Meri Mitti Mera Desh” campaign, district Police Sopore today organised plantation drive to commemorate the 77 years of Independence being celebrated as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
SSP Sopore habir Nawab accompanied by SDPO Sopore Raies Ahmad and DYSP DAR Dr Hilal Ahmad along with other officers and officials of police participated in the drive and planted several saplings in the premises of district police lines here in Tulibal Sopore.
Speaking on the occasion, SSP highlighted the sense of pride and responsibility among citizens towards environment besides made aware about supreme sacrifices made by freedom fighters and soldiers for the cause of nation. He called upon the officers to create maximum awareness among the people about “Meri Mitti Mera Desh” campaign as police has vital role in that. The drive saw participation of several officers and officials of the police who planted saplings around the premises of the DPL.