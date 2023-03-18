Plantation drive organised at Government College of  Physical Education Gadoora Ganderbal

Srinagar, Mar 18: The Government College of Physical Education launched a massive plantation drive today within the college campus with the theme “Hope is the Tree that holds the World”. The drive was carried out in collaboration with the Department of Social Forestry Division Srinagar Range Ganderbal and NSS Unit-I & II of the College.
During the drive, more than 700 saplings were planted by the students, teaching staff, non-teaching staff of the college "and officers/officials" of the Social Forest department. On the occasion, Range Officer Social Forestry Ganderbal encouraged all the participants to observe the plantation drive on the campus and shared his collective knowledge of afforestation and conservation of soil.
Dr. Hartej Singh, Principal GCOPE stressed on "strengthening of tree plantation and saving the endangered atmosphere and to redecorate our life." "Trees are the treasured gifts of nature." Dr. Showkat Hussain (Assistant Professor), Officer Incharge of the plantation drive presented a vote of thanks on the occasion.