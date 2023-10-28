Plantation drive organised in Bandipora

Bandipora, Oct 28: In commemoration of the Union Territory Foundation Day and Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad, on Saturday inaugurated a mega plantation drive in Bandipora.
DDC members, BDC, PRIs besides district officers and officials also participated in the event.
Following the plantation drive, he held a review of the achievements of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (RDD) department over the past four years.
DC praised the department for its remarkable progress in rural development initiatives, particularly in empowering local communities, enhancing infrastructure, and improving living standards in the district.
The DC directed the concerned to speed up the process and execution of the works to further strengthen the infrastructure and boost development in the district.
On the occasion, a unity pledge ceremony, reflecting the spirit of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, was also held. Officials, citizens, and community leaders came together to reaffirm their commitment to national unity and the importance of maintaining social harmony in the Union Territory.