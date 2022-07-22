Plantation drive organised in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 22: On the theme of ‘Save environment‘ Task Force 13 SRG NSG Srinagar and Urban Forestry organised a plantation drive here.
The Task Force Commander Sh. Desh Raj , Assistant commander Pankaj Pathak, AC-I Ram Khiladi and commandos planted a variety of saplings in the campus and surrounding areas joining the massive tree plantation drive started by M. A. Ganapathy, IPS DG NSG and Shiv Kumar Upadhyay, Group Commander 13 SRG NSG. During this drive more than 2000 saplings will be planted by TF 13 SRG NSG Srinagar in a phased manner.
On the occasion, Desh Raj said that these trees are an investment for future generations that shall provide natural shades/cover in open spaces and provide cleaner air to breathe. “Deforestation causes a massive damage to the environment resulting in increased global warming .In such a situation, it is the responsibility of every person to not only plant trees but take care of them also, he advised.
Last year also TF 13 SRG NSG Srinagar planted more than 2000 trees in campus and surrounding areas.