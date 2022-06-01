Plea in SC seeks direction to establish Bar Council in J&K, Ladakh

It claimed that due to the non-availability of the State Bar Council, the advocates are even deprived of applying for the proximity cards for appearing before the apex court as no option for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is provided in the online application.

The advocate members from the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are unable to apply for the proximity card of this court as the application form for the proximity card of this court requires compulsory filing up the details of the State Bar Council, the plea said.

It has also sought a direction for issuing proximity cards to the advocate members from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh who wish to avail the benefit of this card issued by the apex court.