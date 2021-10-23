PM created history with vaccination drive: Chugh

Srinagar, Oct 22: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi created history by achieving the target of administering 1 billion vaccine doses.
A statement of BJP issued here quoted Chugh as saying that under the leadership of PM Modi, India had proved that it was not only capable of setting difficult targets but also of achieving them.
“The PM has told the world that India stands tall and high to do impossible things,” he said. Chugh said that while the other countries had the expertise, India achieved the target by basing the vaccination programme on scientific methods and now the world would not only consider India a safe country but recognise it as the pharma hub.