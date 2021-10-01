PM focused to make J&K prosperous, developed: MoS Textiles, Railways

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking during her visit to south Kashmir’s Kulgam district as part of the ongoing public outreach programme of the union government, she said that PM Modi had taken several measures and initiatives for the welfare of people.

The minister said that the purpose of her visit was to assess the needs and requirements of the people.

During her visit, the minister took part in a series of events and activities that witnessed participation of public officials and delegations.

She also inaugurated developmental projects and interacted with multiple public delegations, members of Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs), self help group members, tribal delegations, youth clubs and entrepreneurs.

The minister, during her visit to the Employment and Counselling Centre, distributed vehicles among the beneficiaries under the MUMKIN scheme.

At the Kulgam mini-stadium, the minister inaugurated the inter-zone district-level competition for girls in badminton, table tennis, tug-of-war and rope skipping.

The minister applauded the young and energetic players for their enthusiastic participation in sports.

Speaking on the occasion, she highlighted the measures and initiatives taken by the government headed by PM Modi to promote sports culture across the country.

The minister also interacted with members of self help groups and entrepreneurs who shared their success stories.

She stressed upon these members to give extensive marketing reach of their products by registering on GeM portal and other business sites.