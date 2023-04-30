PM Modi most popular leader in world after Gandhi : Jugal Kishore

According to a press note, he was speaking after listening to the 100th episode of "Mann Ki Baat" programme in Jammu.

He said that the journey of “Mann Ki Baat” a popular programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was started on October 3, 2014 and today is the 100th historical episode of "Mann Ki Baat" which is listened all over the nation with great curiosity. He said that many programmes have been started by many leaders but they are stopped with in certain time limits but "Mann Ki Baat" remained continued with gaining its popularity and now is the world famous programme. He said that the reason behind its popularity is PM himself narrates the good deeds of his citizens who are not seen in the eyes of the society.