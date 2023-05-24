PM Modi played active role in G20 summit: Mexican Envoy

Srinagar, May 24: Mexican Ambassador on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played an active role as far as the G20 summit is concerned and that the event is top priority for Mexico.

He also said that his country will participate in these events as much as possible.

Talking to reporters during a visit to Polo View Market in Srinagar, he, as reported by the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played an active role in the summit and that they are amazed by meetings, side events and the meetings with local chambers.