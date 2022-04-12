Kashmir

PM Modi should make special announcement on regularisation of daily wagers: Altaf Bukhari

“It has been years together since the daily wagers are taking to the streets to fight for the regularisation. But, they are only getting promises by the successive regimes,” he said.
Apni Party Chief, Syed Altaf Bukhari (C) during a press conference in Srinagar on Tuesday April 12, 2022.Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Apr 12: Apni Party president and former minister Syed Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting J&K on April 24, to make an announcement with regard to the regularisation of the daily wagers within 60 days.

Bukhari while addressing a news conference as per news agency KNO, said that there are "thousands of daily wagers who have been struggling to fight for their rights since long".

He said that the Prime Minister, who is visiting J&K on April 24 for the first time since August 5, 2019, "should make an announcement with regard to the regularisation of the daily wagers within the period of 30-60 days".

