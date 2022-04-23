PM Modi to inaugurate Banihal-Qazigund all-weather tunnel on April 24: Here is what you need to know about it

Srinagar, APR 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Jammu and Kashmir for a two-day visit on Sunday, April 24, his first tour to the UT after the abrogation of Article-370 in August 2019.

In addition to his major rally scheduled in Palli village, Modi will be inaugurating Banihal-Qazigund tunnel. The premier is also expected to announce several developmental schemes.

Built at a cost of over ₹3100 crore, the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel situated 74-kms from Srinagar features state-of-the-art twin tubes, exhaust system and several other features to make it an ‘all-weather’ tunnel.