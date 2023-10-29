PM Modi's 106th 'Mann Ki Baat' | Ashok Koul , party workers listen episode at Athwajan

District President Srinagar, Ashok Bhat, Lal Chowk Constituency Incharge E. Aijaz, and other workers were also present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Koul stated that people especially the youth, are finding inspiration and positive thoughts for nation-building through the PM's 'Mann Ki Baat.' He emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frequent mentions of Jammu and Kashmir regarding tourism, culture, sports, and other aspects are inspiring others. Ashok Koul praised the youth for taking the Prime Minister's words seriously and said, "Today, we see hope among the youth, and they actively follow Prime Minister Modi's guidance." He encouraged all party activists to regularly listen to 'Mann Ki Baat,' along with local activists and prominent individuals.