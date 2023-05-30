PM Modi’s 9 years in office | 3 mega rallies, mass outreach to be held by BJP in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 30: To highlight achievements during the past nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narender Modi, Bharatiya Janta Party, J&K unit is organizing a host of programs in the valley that included three mega rallies, mass outreach, besides meetings with intellectuals.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre will complete its 9 years today, since it first came to power by winning a massive mandate in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections.
In all these years, the Narendra Modi-led BJP dispensation has taken several initiatives for the upliftment of the downtrodden and the marginalized sections of society including farmers and women - one of the key factors that possibly helped the BJP win a much bigger mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
As part of its ninth-anniversary celebrations, various events planned by the ruling BJP will showcase how several welfare measures taken by the Narendra Modi government have accrued a host of direct and indirect benefits to millions of Indians, how these schemes have impacted their lives and elevated their standards of living.
The three rallies will be organized in Parliament Constituencies of Baramulla, Srinagar and Anantnag. “These rallies will be addressed by Union Ministers and preparations are on,” one of the senior BJP leaders told Greater Kashmir. “These rallies on the other hand will also be in run up to 2024 General Elections.”