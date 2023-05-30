PM Modi’s 9 years in office | 3 mega rallies, mass outreach to be held by BJP in Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre will complete its 9 years today, since it first came to power by winning a massive mandate in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections.

In all these years, the Narendra Modi-led BJP dispensation has taken several initiatives for the upliftment of the downtrodden and the marginalized sections of society including farmers and women - one of the key factors that possibly helped the BJP win a much bigger mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.