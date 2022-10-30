PM Modi's 'Sab Ka Sath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas' made J&K 'hub of tourism': Tarun Chugh

The BJP leader was speaking to reporters at party headquarters in Srinagar where several party leaders and workers had assembled to listen to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat.

"This season Kashmir witnessed record tourist footfall that led to the economical boost in the region and provided bulk of opportunities to unemployed youth who had been exploited brutally by the past government for cheap political gains", Chugh asserted.

While praising PM Modi's efforts for "bringing normalcy back to Kashmir", the BJP leader said "The regional political parties had made Article 370 as a shield to hide their wrongdoings they committed in past seven decades, however PM Modi freed J&K from the clutches of Article 370 & 35(A) on August 5, 2019 and provided an atmosphere to suppressed people to taste the essence of democracy at grassroots level".