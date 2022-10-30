PM Modi's 'Sab Ka Sath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas' made J&K 'hub of tourism': Tarun Chugh

Srinagar, October 30: BJP National General Secretary and Incharge J&K party unit Tarun Chugh on Sunday said that J&K has emerged as a "hub of tourism" due to PM Narendra Modi's 'Sab Ka Sath, Sab Ka Vikas & Sab Ka Vishwas' initiative.
The BJP leader was speaking to reporters at party headquarters in Srinagar where several party leaders and workers had assembled to listen to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat.
"This season Kashmir witnessed record tourist footfall that led to the economical boost in the region and provided bulk of opportunities to unemployed youth who had been exploited brutally by the past government for cheap political gains", Chugh asserted.
While praising PM Modi's efforts for "bringing normalcy back to Kashmir", the BJP leader said "The regional political parties had made Article 370 as a shield to hide their wrongdoings they committed in past seven decades, however PM Modi freed J&K from the clutches of Article 370 & 35(A) on August 5, 2019 and provided an atmosphere to suppressed people to taste the essence of democracy at grassroots level".
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat program on air was "meant to apprise countrymen about the achievements BJP government did and the initiatives taken up for the upliftment of every section of the society".
"I'm very much glad today to see that large number of people in Srinagar are listening Mann Ki Baat with curiousity who have pinned hope on the leadership of PM Modi, " Chugh said.