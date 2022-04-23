PM Modi’s visit to boost Panchayati Raj System in J&K: BJP

Srinagar, Apr 23: Senior BJP leaders on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to village Palli will boost Panchayati Raj system in J&K.
According to a press note, the BJP leaders were addressing a meeting of party’s Morchas in Jammu.
Senior BJP leaders, Ashok Koul, General Secretary (Org), Jammu and Kashmir and Ashish Sood, Seh-Prabhari J&K BJP along with party’s All Morcha Incharge Munish Sharma were addressing a meeting regarding preparations and arrangements visiting of general public/ party activists in PM Modi’s rally.
J&K BJP Office Secretary Tilak Raj Gupta, SC Morcha President Prof Gharu Ram, Mahila Morcha President Sanjita Dogra, Kissan Morcha President Omi Khajuria, OBC Morcha President Brahm Jyot Satti, BJYM President Arun dev Jamwal, Minority Morcha Sheikh Bashir and ST Morcha Haroon Choudhary participated in the meeting.
Ashok Koul stressed on the coordinated approach among all the Morchas in the preparations for the PM’s rally. “All the Morcha Presidents have the responsibility to ensure that the people belonging to their respective communities face no issues in visiting the site of the rally,” he said. He asked them to personally supervise the various arrangements to facilitate their visit in well coordination with the administration. Koul stressed that party’s Morcha leaders will have to supervise ad assist masses right from the beginning of their journey from their homes till the end of the rally.