PM praises 'Vitasta' programme showcasing rich culture, crafts of Kashmir

New Delhi, June 28: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised the initiative 'Vitasta-The Festival of Kashmir' showcasing rich culture, arts and crafts of Kashmir.

Vitasta program was organized to take the rich art, culture, literature, craft and cuisine of Kashmir to the whole country, the government said in a statement issued by PIB.

The series of these programmes, which started from Chennai, ended in Srinagar, in which the youth showed enthusiasm to know the Kashmiri culture. Many events like workshops, art installation camps, seminars, craft exhibitions were organised to bring Kashmir culture to the masses, in which people participated and got acquainted with the culture of Kashmir.