PM ushered new era of peace, development in J&K: Chugh
Srinagar, June 25: Launching a scathing attack on former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday said that Pakistan-sponsored terrorism flourished in Jammu and Kashmir under their rule following which the J&K economy was derailed and there was no progress and development.
Chugh said that the three families including Gandhis, Muftis and Abdullah plundered Jammu and Kashmir and that terrorism was at its peak during their tenures.
The situation has improved dramatically in J&K after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over and brought the law and order situation under control. A new era has set-in in J&K now, he said.
Chugh's comments came in the backdrop of statements made by Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti in a press conference after Opposition parties’ meeting in Patna on June 23.
Attacking the three families, Chugh said that on one side they talk about democracy and on the other side they talk about China and Pakistan.
“During their tenure they suppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir and hindered development. There was no peace and progress. There was only bloodshed, while under PM Modi Jammu and Kashmir has become the centre of tourism activities. Since BJP’s rule Jammu and Kashmir has only seen peace, development and progress,” he said.
He also said that due to shrinking space for politicians in Jammu and Kashmir, they are now visiting Bihar to address press conferences. “This shows how people of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected them. They don’t find any space here to talk about anything,” he said.
Chugh said that it is because of pro-people policies of PM Modi that Jammu and Kashmir is seeing a new dawn of development and progress and tourism is flourishing here, while during the rule of the three families, only terrorism flourished.