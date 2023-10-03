PMAY-G scheme brightens lives of landless families in Baramulla

For Ghulam Rasool Ganaie, a shepherd from Chak Seeri Pattan, this news was akin to witnessing a miracle. He and his family of six had been crammed in a single room, sharing space with his five brothers. The landless Ganaie, who eked out a living by tending to other people's cattle, couldn't have imagined a better gift. “It is like a dream come true,” Ganaie said. “After being allotted 5 marla land, I believe I am among the fortunate ones.”

Ganaie said all along his life he has been grazing cattle in the green postures, but his personal life has been extremely hard. He said he and his family have gone through a miserable life. He said he would have never thought of having his own shelter owing to his meager income, however, the UT administration’s efforts have brought cheer to him.