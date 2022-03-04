PMBJP organises Janaushadhi awareness programme

Srinagar, Mar 4: In connection with Janaushadhi Diwas, being celebrated across the country from 1st to 7th March every year, the J&K Chapter of PMBJP today organised an awareness programme in the conference hall of Government Women’s Polytechnic College, here.
The programme started with the Power Point Presentation (PPT) about the scheme and Rifat Nazir Nodal Officer PMBPJ (J&K) presented a detailed report about the achievements and future targets of the scheme.
She applauded efforts of Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education Department J&K for training the scheme to the newer heights of success in the UT of J&K.