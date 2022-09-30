PMGSY -III| CS approves balance length of around 576 kms of roads, 63 bridges

He divulged that tenders for all the sanctioned projects numbering 155 valuing Rs 1357.87 Crore have been floated and works to be taken possibly in the month of November this year.

It was further revealed that the balance portion of 576.31 Kms of roads and 63 Large Span Bridges (LSBs) are conceived to be taken under Batch-II of this phase. The DPRs of these projects have been formulated based on CUCPL as batch-II of the Phase -III at an estimated cost of Rs 942.34 Crore and put before UTLSC of PMGSY for approval.

Pertinent to mention here that recently J&K was ranked 4th in completion of road projects at the national level. It is worth mentioning that out of a total of 19038 Kms of road length sanctioned under Phases I & II of PMGSY the UT has completed the construction of 17601.84Kms of roads and 156 LSBs connecting 2071 habitations at a cost of Rs 9535.46 Crore, as was informed in the UTLSC meeting.