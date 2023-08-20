PMGSY projects fail to deliver quality roads in Bandipora

One such example is the 12-km road connecting Kaloosa (Gurdal) with Aloosa on the outskirts of Bandipora.

“It also serves as a bypass on certain occasions,” said Asif Shafi, a local.

“The road is in a bad shape with deep potholes just two years after the repairs were initiated,” he said.

The locals say that the work on the road had been intermittent, with long pauses of no work, which had frustrated scores of villagers who use it for the commute.