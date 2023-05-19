PMR Centre, Gymnasium inaugurated at GMC Baramulla for enhanced patient care

Baramulla, May 19: The Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asghar, along with Principal Government Medical College Baramulla, Dr Ruby Reshi, inaugurated the state of art Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) Centre and Gymnasium at Government Medical College Baramulla on Friday.
The center will cater to the specific needs of post-trauma, post-stroke, orthopedic, and congenital ortho patients with a focus on their rehabilitation and recovery.
The center is fitted with advanced equipment and offers specialised care to facilitate the healing process and enhance the quality of life for patients.
Deputy Commissioner Baramulla said that setting up of the PMR center provided with state-of-the-art equipment has made the Government Medical College Baramulla the first newly established Medical College to offer such comprehensive facilities.
“It is a complete physiotherapy center for patients,” said Deputy Commissioner Baramulla. She said a separate unit of ten doctors, headed by an HoD has been created to focus on the recovery of hypertension stroke patients, parkinson’s patients and muscular dystrophy patients.
“Around 10 machines worth crores of rupees had been purchased by the hospital authorities to empower the MRP center. It will be a huge relief for the patients who in the absence of such a facility had to visit private centres,” said Sehrish Asghar.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, under the Aspirational District Programme, approved projects worth 1 crore for Government Medical College Baramulla. These projects include the construction of a new MRD Block, the establishment of a Urological Unit, and the upgradation of the Emergency Resuscitation Unit. These initiatives are expected to significantly benefit the healthcare services in north Kashmir.
On the occasion, the head of the PMR Department provided an overview of the available amenities and emphasised the benefits they would bring to the people of north Kashmir, particularly those requiring post-trauma and orthopedic care.
Following the inauguration, a presentation session was held to showcase the accomplishments and ongoing work of GMC Baramulla since its establishment.
Dr. Waseem Iqbal presented the achievements as well as the challenges faced by the institution as it evolves and grows.
Principal Government Medical College Baramulla, Dr Ruby Reshi, thanked the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla for allocating Rs 1 crore under the Aspirational District Program for the upgradation of facilities at the GMC Baramulla.
“The GMC Baramulla is emerging as a key health care institution across north Kashmir. We are committed to offering quality healthcare service to the people of north Kashmir,” she said.
On this occasion, the Medical Superintendent Associate Hospital, GMC Baramulla, Dr Parvaiz Masoodi said that the center’s services will provide targeted rehabilitation programmes tailored to meet the unique needs of patients, ensuring optimal recovery and functional improvement.
He said, “The PMR Centre and Gymnasium at GMC Baramulla are a testament to the institution’s commitment to comprehensive healthcare and medical education,”.