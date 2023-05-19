PMR Centre, Gymnasium inaugurated at GMC Baramulla for enhanced patient care

The center will cater to the specific needs of post-trauma, post-stroke, orthopedic, and congenital ortho patients with a focus on their rehabilitation and recovery.

The center is fitted with advanced equipment and offers specialised care to facilitate the healing process and enhance the quality of life for patients.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla said that setting up of the PMR center provided with state-of-the-art equipment has made the Government Medical College Baramulla the first newly established Medical College to offer such comprehensive facilities.