PM’s Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam | Speech screened live at CUK

Ganderbal, July 29: The faculty, staff and students of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Saturday watched live at Tulmulla campus, the inauguration of the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam, celebrating 3-years of the completion of NEP-2020, by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister underlined the primacy of education among the factors that can change the destiny of the nation. “Our education system has a huge role in achieving the goals with which 21st century India is moving”, he said. Emphasising the importance of the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam, he said that discussion and dialogue are important for education. The Hon’ble Prime Minister mentioned the coincidence of the last Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam taking place in the newly constructed Rudraksha convention center of Varanasi and this year’s Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam taking place in the brand-new Bharat Mandapam. This is the first event at the Mandapam after its formal inauguration.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined that subjects ranging from social science to engineering will now be taught in Indian languages. “When the students are confident in a language, their skills and talent will emerge without any restrictions”, Modi said. “National Educational Policy will give due respect and credit to every language in the country”, he said.
The Prime Minister also released the first installment of funds under the PM SHRI Scheme and as many as 6207 schools received the first installment with a total amounting to Rs 630 crore . He also released education and skill curriculum books translated into 12 Indian languages and also took a walkthrough of the exhibition showcased on the occasion.