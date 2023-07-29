PM’s Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam | Speech screened live at CUK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined that subjects ranging from social science to engineering will now be taught in Indian languages. “When the students are confident in a language, their skills and talent will emerge without any restrictions”, Modi said. “National Educational Policy will give due respect and credit to every language in the country”, he said.

The Prime Minister also released the first installment of funds under the PM SHRI Scheme and as many as 6207 schools received the first installment with a total amounting to Rs 630 crore . He also released education and skill curriculum books translated into 12 Indian languages and also took a walkthrough of the exhibition showcased on the occasion.