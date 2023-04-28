PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ | Ashok Koul chairs meeting

According to a press note, the meeting was attended by BJP J&K General Secretary Vibodh Gupta incharge and incharge “Mann Ki Baat” programme. Koul emphasised that the “Man Ki Baat” of PM Modi is not politically motivated but aims to promote the welfare of people, and has covered a wide range of topics from weather, environment, cleanliness, various social issues to even examinations.

He cited the example of the famous vegetable "Nadru," which gained prominence after PM Narendra Modi spoke about it on “Mann Ki Baat,” leading to increased exports and a boost in the economy for those affiliated with its production. The same goes for saffron or the person who created the solar car, as the PM always talks about the welfare of the people in “Mann Ki Baat.”