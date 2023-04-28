PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ | Ashok Koul chairs meeting

Srinagar, Apr 28: J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul chaired a meeting here to organise a public programme in connection with the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “Mann Ki Baat” on April 30.
According to a press note, the meeting was attended by BJP J&K General Secretary Vibodh Gupta incharge and incharge “Mann Ki Baat” programme. Koul emphasised that the “Man Ki Baat” of PM Modi is not politically motivated but aims to promote the welfare of people, and has covered a wide range of topics from weather, environment, cleanliness, various social issues to even examinations.
He cited the example of the famous vegetable "Nadru," which gained prominence after PM Narendra Modi spoke about it on “Mann Ki Baat,” leading to increased exports and a boost in the economy for those affiliated with its production. The same goes for saffron or the person who created the solar car, as the PM always talks about the welfare of the people in “Mann Ki Baat.”
Koul further noted that “Mann Ki Baat” has been a non-partisan platform and that PM Modi has never discussed political issues in its 99 episodes. He reaffirmed BJP's commitment to working for the welfare of the people and stated that the program has covered issues that have not been addressed in the past 50-60 years.
In anticipation of the 100th episode, the Incharge for Mann Ki Baat, has visited the south and central Kashmir districts to oversee preparations for the upcoming public programme. He urged party workers to work with full enthusiasm and ensure that the event is a success.