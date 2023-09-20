Poetic meet held in Kupwara
Kupwara, Sep 20: A Kavi Sammellan was jointly organised at AGS Wayin by the Army's Kupwara Terriers and Cultural Trust Kupwara to mark National Hindi Day.
On the occasion multiple events were organised to celebrate this special occasion including an online Hindi essay competition to boost the importance of Hindi language in remote areas of Kupwara.
53 students including boys and girls from 11 different schools of Kupwara participated in the competition. This is the first time in Kupwara when an online Hindi Essay Competition was conducted for the students to showcase their interest in a second official language.
Insha Fatima and Fatima Naseer both from Army Goodwill School Wayin secured 1st and 2nd positions respectively.
The Kavi Sammelan was also first of its kind in Kupwara where poets of Cultural Trust, Kupwara narrated the importance and need of Hindi language.
Prem Sagar Kalia, a retired Police officer, and his wife Vijay Kalia not only graced the occasion as Chief Guests but also entertained the audiences with their amazing and interesting poetry.
Besides the Chief Guest, the event was attended by over 250 students, Army officials, school staff, media personnel and locals from Gulgam village.
In the end, the Chief Guest encouraged the meritorious students of the online poetry competition and distributed certificates and prizes to the winners. Besides students, he also felicitated the poets from Cultural Trust Kupwara.
The attendees and poets highly appreciated the Army for conducting this event which will promote Hindi Language in Kashmir region.