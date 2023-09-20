Poetic meet held in Kupwara

On the occasion multiple events were organised to celebrate this special occasion including an online Hindi essay competition to boost the importance of Hindi language in remote areas of Kupwara.

53 students including boys and girls from 11 different schools of Kupwara participated in the competition. This is the first time in Kupwara when an online Hindi Essay Competition was conducted for the students to showcase their interest in a second official language.

Insha Fatima and Fatima Naseer both from Army Goodwill School Wayin secured 1st and 2nd positions respectively.