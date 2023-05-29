Poetry competition held on environmental issues at CUK
Ganderbal, May 29: The departments of Kashmiri, Urdu, and English of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a poetry competition on environmental issues in their respective departments at the Arts campus here on Monday.
The competition was held under the theme “Our Planet: Our Environment and Our campus Mass Mobilization On Mission LIFE”.
In the poetry competition conducted in the Kashmiri department, second-semester student Ruqaya Farooq bagged the first position while 4th-semester student Asif Tariq bagged the second slot and second-semester student, Yawar Ahmad Shah bagged the third position.
Coordinator Dr. Irfan Alam, Sr Asst Prof. Dr Ihsan Malik, faculty members, research scholars, and students were also present on the occasion.
In the poetry competition conducted in the Urdu department, the first position was bagged by Shams-ud-Din while the second and third slot was bagged by Fayaz Ahmad Wani and Anayatullah respectively. Dean School of Languages, Prof. Gayas ud Din, Deputy DSW, Dr. Nusrat Jabeen, faculty members, scholars, and students were also present on the occasion.
In the poetry competition conducted in the English department, the first position was bagged by Basit and the second prize was bagged by Junaid ul Islam. The coordinator Sunil Kumar Manil and other faculty members were also present on the occasion.
During the competition in all three departments, the students highlighted the deteriorating environmental conditions through their poems and called for measures to protect the environment from further degradation.