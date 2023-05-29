Poetry competition held on environmental issues at CUK

The competition was held under the theme “Our Planet: Our Environment and Our campus Mass Mobilization On Mission LIFE”.

In the poetry competition conducted in the Kashmiri department, second-semester student Ruqaya Farooq bagged the first position while 4th-semester student Asif Tariq bagged the second slot and second-semester student, Yawar Ahmad Shah bagged the third position.

Coordinator Dr. Irfan Alam, Sr Asst Prof. Dr Ihsan Malik, faculty members, research scholars, and students were also present on the occasion.