Pohru people demand Srinagar bound SRTC bus service from their area
Kupwara, Apr 29: The residents of Pohru area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have appealed to authorities to start Srinagar bound State Roads Transport Corporation (SRTC) bus service from their area, so that the sufferings of people could be lessened.
The residents said that the same bus service has been started from several other areas across the district but due to reasons best known to authorities, it has not been yet approved for their area thus giving them tough times.
The residents said that Pohru area consists of a huge chunk of population who face several hardships with regard to their travel to Srinagar.
“The people from our area are forced to visit Handwara by travelling 5 kilometers and then board a vehicle there,” a local from Guloora Arshid Ahmad told Greater Kashmir.
“The Srinagar bound non stop bus leaves from Handwara at 7 am which always remains difficult to catch, for the people of our area. On missing the bus, people have to board other passenger cabs by paying double fare,” he added.
The locals appealed Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha to look into the matter so that this genuine demand of people is redressed.
Senior Congress leader Irshad Ganie from Pohrupeth said that most of the people from Pohru cannot afford to travel in cabs. He said that authorities should immediately take a call on this issue so that the people may feel respite.
Meanwhile Block Development Council (BDC) Chairman Langate Showkat Hassan Pandit told Greater Kashmir that he has taken up the issue with authorities on numerous times but to no avail.
“The Srinagar bound bus which leaves from Haril can definitely serve as an alternative, if it passes through Pohru area,” he added.