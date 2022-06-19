Pohrupeth residents facing problems in absence of bank

Kupwara: The residents of Pohrupeth area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have appealed to authorities to establish a branch of J&K Bank in their area so that people may not face hardships.
The residents said that the area caters a huge chunk of population so Jammu and Kashmir Bank authorities must establish the bank branch in their area.
They said that the area heavily depends upon the horticulture sector so people hardly get time to move out of their area. They said that the bank once established would really prove beneficial for them.
“We have given several representations to district administration and in fact the bank authorities had promised us that they will conduct a survey for establishment of a bank in our area but the survey has not been carried out yet,” said a local from Pohrupeth.