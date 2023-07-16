Police arrest 1 person in Bandipora youth’s death case

Bandipora, July 16: The police in Bandipora have arrested one person in connection with the death of a young man from Bandipora, who was found dead under a bridge near a stream on Thursday.
The police said on Sunday that the suspect, Qaisar Aejaz Waza, had given the victim, Junaid Baba, drugs and dumped his body after he died of an overdose.
“Preliminary investigation into the mysterious death of a youth from Bagh Bandipora found at Gamroo Gund Qaisar Bridge suggests that the death was due to drug overdose. Formal case U/s 304, 201, IPC registered. One accused namely Qaisar Aejaz Waza S/o Aejaz Ahmad Waza R/o Bagh Bandipora, who had given him the drug doses and disposed of his dead body, has been arrested in the said case. Further investigation is going on,” Bandipora Police tweeted.
Earlier doctors while sharing autopsy reports with Greater Kashmir had raised suspicion over his death as “black spots” were found on his face and torso ruling out the death by drowning. Locals and family members who have been left shocked by the incident had also raised suspicion due to “blood stains” on his body when it was located on Thursday morning.
The family members also protested on Friday demanding a thorough probe into the incident while samples had been sent for forensic analysis, and other tests following an autopsy.