Police arrest 1 person in Bandipora youth’s death case

The police said on Sunday that the suspect, Qaisar Aejaz Waza, had given the victim, Junaid Baba, drugs and dumped his body after he died of an overdose.

“Preliminary investigation into the mysterious death of a youth from Bagh Bandipora found at Gamroo Gund Qaisar Bridge suggests that the death was due to drug overdose. Formal case U/s 304, 201, IPC registered. One accused namely Qaisar Aejaz Waza S/o Aejaz Ahmad Waza R/o Bagh Bandipora, who had given him the drug doses and disposed of his dead body, has been arrested in the said case. Further investigation is going on,” Bandipora Police tweeted.