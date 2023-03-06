Police arrest 10 gamblers in Pulwama

Pulwama, Mar 6: Acting tough against social crimes, Police in Pulwama have arrested 10 gamblers and seized huge amounts of stake money from their possession.
Acting on specific information regarding gambling activities in Chewa Kharud, a police party from PS Pulwama raided the gambling site and arrested 10 gamblers. They have been identified as Mohd Ashraf Bhat resident of Prichoo Pulwama, Gulzar Ahmad Bhat resident of Bagi Mehtab Srinagar, Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat resident of Chanapora, Mushtaq Ahmad Wani resident of Monghama Pulwama, Feroz Ahmad Malik resident of Chadoora, Ashiq Ahmad Sofi resident of Rainawari Srinagar, Mehraj Ahmad Malla resident of Sumbal, Anwar ul Haq resident of Tangpora Srinagar, Tariq Ahmad Sheikh resident of Shalpora Aloch Bagh and Younis Ahmad Zarger resident of 90 feet Soura.
Officers have also seized stake money of ₹3,96,200 and playing cards from the gamblers.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 45/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pulwama and further investigation has been initiated.
“Persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with the local police units,” police said.