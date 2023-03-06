Police arrest 10 gamblers in Pulwama

Acting on specific information regarding gambling activities in Chewa Kharud, a police party from PS Pulwama raided the gambling site and arrested 10 gamblers. They have been identified as Mohd Ashraf Bhat resident of Prichoo Pulwama, Gulzar Ahmad Bhat resident of Bagi Mehtab Srinagar, Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat resident of Chanapora, Mushtaq Ahmad Wani resident of Monghama Pulwama, Feroz Ahmad Malik resident of Chadoora, Ashiq Ahmad Sofi resident of Rainawari Srinagar, Mehraj Ahmad Malla resident of Sumbal, Anwar ul Haq resident of Tangpora Srinagar, Tariq Ahmad Sheikh resident of Shalpora Aloch Bagh and Younis Ahmad Zarger resident of 90 feet Soura.

Officers have also seized stake money of ₹3,96,200 and playing cards from the gamblers.